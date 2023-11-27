Tencent stock sees boost, ByteDance scales back gaming unit

Chinese tech company Tencent’s (0700.HK) shares get a slight boost on Monday as ByteDance is expected to scale back parts of its gaming division with hundreds of job cuts.

Yahoo Finance Senior Business Reporter Ines Ferré reports on the story and what could be expected of ByteDance — the owner of TikTok — as it slows down parts of its gaming unit to focus on other aspects of the business.

