Tequila sales are on the rise: The 'consumer is evolving,' Teremana Co-Founder says

Tequila sales are on fire. It's now the second fastest growing spirit, by revenue, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Teremana Co-Founder Jenna Fagnan credits the boost to changing tastes. Fagnan tells Yahoo Finance Live that "the consumer is evolving. They're changing. They want something with more story, provenance, something with more flavor." Fagnan says that right now, Teremana is steering clear of the canned cocktail trend. Instead, she says, Teremana is "more about the flavor and experience" and is working on developing its aged tequilas. When it comes to working with Teremana co-Founder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Fagnan says "there's nobody better."