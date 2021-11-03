Terrell Davis details growth in his company Defy and athletes accepting cryptocurrency

SNY

In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano saluted the New York Giants defense for keeping Patrick Mahomes and the potent Kansas City Chiefs offense in check on Monday Night Football but their injury-riddled offense could not take advantage. The Giants committed 10 penalties, including one late in the 4th quarter that negated an interception, and allowed KC to kick the game-winning field goal in a 20-17 loss, dropping the Giants to 2-6.