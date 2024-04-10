Tesla analysts cut their price targets on the stock

Wall Street analysts are cutting their price targets on Tesla's (TSLA) stock. At Piper Sandler, Tesla's price target was cut to $205 from $225; at Jefferies, it was cut to $165 from $185. Both firms also cut their annual sales expectations for the EV maker. Analysts at Bank of America also cut their price target on Tesla shares by $60 to $220 from $280.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith discuss Wall Street's changing tone on Tesla.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.