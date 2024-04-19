Tesla, Boeing, Big Tech earnings, PCE data: What to watch

As the week draws to a close at Yahoo Finance, anchors Julie Hyman and Madison Mills preview the key events to watch in the upcoming week.

Earnings results will be in focus. Tuesday sees a number of big names reporting, such as Tesla (TSLA), PepsiCo (PEP), and General Electric (GE).

On Wednesday, Boeing (BA) will unveil its first quarter earnings, an eagerly anticipated report as the company continues to navigate significant headwinds and operational challenges.

There are also earnings from Big Tech companies Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Friday energy giants Chevron (CVX) and ExxonMobil (XOM) are scheduled to release their earnings reports, providing insights into the health and dynamics of the oil market.

Last, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, will be released on Friday. It's a crucial metric for the central bank's future monetary policy decisions.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Angel Smith