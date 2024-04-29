Tesla bounces back, SoFi down on Q2 forecast: Market check

US Equities (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) recovered toward the end of the day as news broke concerning the US Treasury's larger-than-expected borrowing plans. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) continue to trade higher, with a 15% gain for the day as the market priced in China's approval of the company's "Full Self-Driving" technology.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Market Domination Overtime to analyze the market's movements as the closing bell rings.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino