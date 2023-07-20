Tesla bull Kevin Paffrath says bears are '100% right' in short-term after Musk's earnings call

Tesla shares have fallen since the EV maker's earnings call with CEO Elon Musk. The call itself was deemed "disastrous" by some and even has Tesla bulls agreeing with certain bearish sentiments. Kevin Paffrath, Financial Analyst and Host of "Meet Kevin", gauges where he is seeing uncertainty in the short-term for Tesla, including the manufacturer's Cybertruck promotion and investments in building out the Dojo Supercomputer. While expressing enthusiasm for Tesla's improvements to its full self-driving capabilities, Paffrath outlines the short-term confusion for investors as the company pivots from being "focused on profitability and manufacturing" to software.