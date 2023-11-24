Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,555.87
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,342.16
    +69.13 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,241.64
    -24.22 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.56
    +10.02 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    -0.47 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.63 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4820
    +0.0660 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    +0.0068 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.5700
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,715.51
    +618.03 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.96
    +8.77 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.20
    +4.62 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,625.53
    +173.70 (+0.52%)
     

Tesla CEO Elon Musk call Swedish strikes 'insane'

4
Brad Smith and Eyek Ntekim

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (TSLA) says it is "insane" how a strike that started with seven repair shops has started to spread in the country, with postal workers now refusing to deliver to Tesla offices. This strike is on the heels of discussion by UAW President Shawn Fain to target Tesla next. Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith report on this story and the ripple effects this strike will have throughout Europe.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement