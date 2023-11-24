Tesla CEO Elon Musk call Swedish strikes 'insane'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (TSLA) says it is "insane" how a strike that started with seven repair shops has started to spread in the country, with postal workers now refusing to deliver to Tesla offices. This strike is on the heels of discussion by UAW President Shawn Fain to target Tesla next. Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith report on this story and the ripple effects this strike will have throughout Europe.

