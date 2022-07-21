U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.84
    -9.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,700.32
    -174.52 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,900.70
    +3.05 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,816.73
    -11.22 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.22
    -2.66 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.90
    +4.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.06 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0211
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9840
    -0.0520 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1937
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1810
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,632.39
    -1,117.32 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.26
    +2.29 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.97
    -21.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is down $44 billion this year

