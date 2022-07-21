Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is down $44 billion this year
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.
AT&T reported postpaid net additions, or customers who pay a monthly bill, of almost 1.1 million, including 813,000 phones.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Amazon will acquire primary care provide One Medical for $3.9 billion.
Dow (DOW) benefits from higher prices, strong demand in Packaging & Specialty Plastics and disciplined execution amid headwinds from cost inflation in Q2.
(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With
Investors reacted negatively to the second-quarter earnings report from International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). While revenue and cash flows continue to improve, investors balked as cash flows failed to meet expectations. Investors also balked as IBM said it would generate $10 billion in free cash flow for 2022.
Contributions from natural gas pipelines and products pipelines primarily aid Kinder Morgan's (KMI) second-quarter earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- Carnival Corp. is leading peers lower on Thursday after pricing one of the year’s largest equity sales at a steeper discount than usual.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownThe world’s largest
The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie
The chip stocks are in focus amid the recent rally. Here's how to trade AMD, Nvidia and Intel now.
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.
Things were even worse for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have lost nearly a third of their value. Following a miserable six months, two Nasdaq 100 stocks stand out for all the right reasons and can confidently be bought hand over fist by long-term investors.
The big shareholder groups in Himax Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HIMX ) have power over the company. Generally speaking...
Discover (DFS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.60% and 2.15%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
U.S. stocks lost this week's momentum at Thursday's open following a slew of mixed earnings and a surprise rate hike from the European Central Bank.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, after the copper and gold miner reported second-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, concerns over the global economy, higher U.S. interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar led to a "precipitous decline" in copper prices. Net income dropped to $840 million, or 57 cents a share, from $1.08 billion, or 73 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents misse
Amazon gets a bullish take ahead of the company's earnings. Here's why.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Tesla.
The private-equity firm’s cash that could be handed back to shareholders nearly doubled from a year earlier.
By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a
Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.