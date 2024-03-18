Tesla CEO Elon Musk teases new Roadster amid price hikes

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are moving higher as CEO Elon Musk teased a new Roadster model in an interview with Don Lemon, which was posted on X.com. In addition, the company will boost its prices on the Model Y by $1,000 starting on April 1.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest development for Tesla and what it could mean for the EV maker moving forward.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino