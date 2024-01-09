Tesla, CrowdStrike, Tilray Brands: Trending Tickers

Tesla (TSLA) shares are under pressure as a Bloomberg report highlighted slowing electric vehicle demand in North America. Separately, Reuters reported that Tesla is lowering the estimated driving ranges across its EV lineup. The reports have fueled concerns about softening EV demand.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares rose on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "Overweight" on an optimistic demand outlook. Analysts believe the rise of generative AI will benefit the cybersecurity provider amid escalating digital threats.

Tilray Brands (TLRY) beat second-quarter revenue estimates in its latest earnings results. However, the company saw sluggish growth in its cannabis business as uncertainty looms around reform in US cannabis regulation.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.