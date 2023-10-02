Tesla deliveries miss estimates, Trump appears in court: Yahoo Finance Live
Investors are shrugging off Tesla’s (TSLA) underwhelming third quarter delivery numbers, which the company blames on “downtimes.” Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump appeared in a New York City courthouse for the start of the civil fraud trial brought by the New York attorney general. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance today include NextEra Energy (NEE), GameStop (GME), and 3M (MMM).
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - David Sekera, Morningstar Chief U.S. Market Strategist
3:05 p.m. ET - Gus Faucher, PNC Chief Economist
3:25 p.m. ET - Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis
3:35 p.m. ET - Adam Kamenstein, Former Federal Prosecutor
3:50 p.m. ET - Lloyd Walmsley, UBS U.S. Internet Analyst
4:05 p.m. ET - Hessam Nadji, Marcus & Millichap CEO & President
4:30 p.m. ET - Lori Gottlieb, NY Times Bestselling Author and Psychotherapist