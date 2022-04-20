Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

Reuters

(Reuters) -Kinder Morgan Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong demand for jet fuel and natural gas boosted volumes at the U.S pipeline operator. Exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have hit record levels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the European Union tries to cut its dependence on Russian energy. That has come as a boon for U.S. pipeline operators, with Kinder Morgan - which transports nearly half of the natural gas in the country - posting a 2% rise in volumes of the commodity.