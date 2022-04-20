U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,459.45
    -2.76 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,160.79
    +249.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.07
    -166.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.10
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0064 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9240
    -0.9900 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,524.73
    +226.29 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.34
    -2.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

In this article:
Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

