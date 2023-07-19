Tesla earnings: EV maker has "dominated the market" despite difficult environment, analyst says

Tesla's second quarter results topped Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Price cuts, however, weighed on margins. ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin says he expects more price cuts ahead, noting that rivals are now cutting prices, "Tesla's been playing this game, others are going to play it too." Roth told Yahoo Finance Live that he remains bearish on Tesla (TSLA) because "the competition is real." "I think people are much better off investing in other names in the space," Roth said, arguing that new vehicle launches from rivals will put more pressure on the EV maker.