Tesla faces wrongful death lawsuit over autopilot fatality

EV maker Tesla (TSLA) faces a jury in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the state of California. The lawsuit contends that Tesla's notorious autopilot system was responsible for a fatal car crash that resulted in the death of the driver, Micah Lee, citing negligence on the system's design and Tesla's failure to issue a vehicle recall.

Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan explains the details of the lawsuit and charges filed against Tesla, offering insights into the arguments presented by both parties and how the future ruling could set a precedent for future cases levied against the EV company.

