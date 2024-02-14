Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,000.62
    +47.45 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,424.27
    +151.52 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,859.15
    +203.55 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.10
    +47.93 (+2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.56
    -1.31 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.00
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.27 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2670
    -0.0490 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2565
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4980
    -0.2330 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,729.53
    +2,197.72 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.40
    +56.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,703.32
    -260.65 (-0.69%)
     

Tesla investors express bearishness on stock: Morgan Stanley

Josh Lipton
·Anchor, Yahoo Finance

Morgan Stanley Analyst Adam Jonas is finding investor sentiment on Tesla (TSLA) to be turning bearish, he expressed in a recent note. Yahoo Finance Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down the three biggest factors Morgan Stanley found to be driving this shift.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

