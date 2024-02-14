Tesla investors express bearishness on stock: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Analyst Adam Jonas is finding investor sentiment on Tesla (TSLA) to be turning bearish, he expressed in a recent note. Yahoo Finance Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down the three biggest factors Morgan Stanley found to be driving this shift.
For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.