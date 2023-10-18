Tesla & Netflix earnings, House speaker battle: Yahoo Finance Live
It will be a big afternoon for earnings, with both Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), reporting their quarterly results. In Washington, the focus is on the House, where lawmakers are still trying to determine who the next speaker will be. Some of the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Morgan Stanley (MS), United Airlines (UAL), and ASML Holding (ASML).
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:15 p.m. ET - Steve Clemons, Semafor, Founding Editor at Large
3:45 p.m. ET - Steve Sosnick, Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist
4:10 p.m. ET - Jamie Lumley, Third Bridge Group Sector Analyst
4:30 p.m. ET - Chris Shibutani, Goldman Sachs Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Analyst