Tesla, Netflix earnings, your taxes: what you need to know

Monday April 17th kicks off a big week for investors. Netflix (NFLX) reports earnings after the markets close on Tuesday. There’s a big shakeup underway in the entertainment streaming business and Netflix investors are hoping hit shows like “Beef” will keep subscriber numbers growing. Tesla (TSLA) is set to release its financial results after the close on Wednesday. We’ll see how Tesla’s profit margins are being hit by Elon Musk’s EV price war. Big banks report results with Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) sharing their quarterly reports this upcoming week.

We’ll get the latest housing numbers on Tuesday with Housing Starts and Building Permits. The market for new home-building is expected to soften again. On Thursday we’ll get the latest Existing Home Sales numbers.

Tuesday April 18th is the deadline for filing your federal and state taxes. Because of severe winter storms, most of California and parts of Alabama and Georgia get an automatic extension until mid-October.

