U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.94
    -62.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,849.46
    -497.57 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,049.50
    -176.86 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.96
    -38.23 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.54
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    -13.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.53 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0346
    -0.0059 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1958
    -0.0133 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8390
    -0.2610 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,210.18
    -379.02 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.17
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Tesla project ‘Highland’ to bring changes to Model 3, Chevrolet unveils EV sports sedan

Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details Tesla's newest update to its Model 3 and Chevrolet FNR-XE new EV sports sedan.

Recommended Stories