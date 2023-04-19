Tesla Q1 earnings call vibe check: Unprepared and unexciting

Tesla's (TSLA) first quarter earnings missed analyst expectations, as recent price cuts appear to have taken a toll on profits. Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi tuned in to the earnings call and were left as disappointed as investors seem to be, both giving it a 1 out of 5 on Yahoo Finance's Vibe Check scale. They agreed that CEO Elon Musk and the other executives sounded low energy, unprepared, and that they didn’t give enough information to get investors excited.

