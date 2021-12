Tesla 'ranks no. 1’ in future capability with autonomy, chip building: Innovation expert

Motley Fool

AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable blue-chip stock, but it's lost about 40% of its value over the past five years. AT&T has been trying to rectify those mistakes by selling a major stake in DirecTV, spinning off Time Warner's assets into a new company through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its non-core businesses to reduce its long-term debt. As AT&T treads water, investors should look beyond its main turnaround story and review some lesser-known facts about its business.