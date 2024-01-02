Tesla reports 485,000 EV deliveries in Q4 2023

Tesla (TSLA) topped EV delivery estimates for fourth-quarter 2023, reporting a total of 484,507 for the quarter and nearly 1.81 million for the year.

Yahoo Finance Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's EV delivery and production figures for 2023, and how the Texas-based manufacturer competed with Chinese EV makers like BYD (BYDDY) in 2023.

