Tesla seeks to expand EV charging network, boosts annual spending up to $8 billion

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer has been charged with insider trading over purchases of shares in telecommunications company Sprint before it merged with T-Mobile US Inc, prosecutors said on Monday. Buyer, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress between 1993 and 2011, was working as a consultant to T-Mobile ahead of the 2018 merger, according to an indictment filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. "It's always troubling whenever there's someone who has had a position of public authority... engaged in this conduct," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, told reporters.