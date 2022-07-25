U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,966.84
    +5.21 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,990.04
    +90.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,782.67
    -51.45 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,817.77
    +10.89 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.80
    +2.10 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.40
    -10.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.28 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8200
    +0.0370 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2054
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6600
    +0.6100 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,150.26
    -559.87 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.74
    -3.76 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Tesla seeks to expand EV charging network, boosts annual spending up to $8 billion

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLA

Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details how Tesla is seeking funding for its own electric vehicle charging network and the company's plan to boost spending.

Recommended Stories