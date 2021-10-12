Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Elon Musk says to expect the first Teslas from the Berlin Factory as early as next month.
Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.
(Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o
Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.
General Motors Co. said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Korea's LG Electronics Inc. over the costs of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles and electric utility vehicles because of manufacturing defects in battery modules that LG supplied to GM. As a result of the deal, GM said it would recognize an estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of $2.0 billion of charges stemming from the recalls. GM said in September that it was recalling the remai
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised about $1 billion from private equity firm TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ to expand its electric vehicle business, the company said on Tuesday. Tata Motors will form a separate electric vehicle unit in which TPG and ADQ will hold between 11% and 15%, valuing the new entity at about $9.1 billion, the company said in a statement.
Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.
Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.
These outstanding businesses share an attribute that the Oracle of Omaha looks for in his investments -- but they never made it into the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.
Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.
The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.
Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
An increase in network adoption along with a price increase is said to confirm an uptrend.
Recently, I was invited to give a talk at the Texas Blockchain Summit on the topic of the growth of bitcoin mining in Texas. Not knowing anything about bitcoin mining in Texas, I interrogated around two dozen mining entrepreneurs, wholesale energy traders, academics and energy experts. What I discovered would completely alter my views on bitcoin mining.
Toyota Motor Corp in December wants to restart production curtailed by component shortages with a rebound in shipments from pandemic-hit suppliers that may help it claw back around a third of output lost to supply disruptions, three sources familiar with the carmaker's plans said. Toyota last month cut its production target for the financial year to end-March by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million units because rising COVID-19 infections slowed work at parts factories in Malaysia and Vietnam, compounding a global chip shortage that has forced it and other big automakers to curtail output. The Japanese carmaker has asked suppliers to make up for lost production so it can build an additional 97,000 vehicles between December and the end of March, with some considering additional weekend shifts to do so, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.
Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.
SmileDirectClub has been issued more than 15 U.S. patents since its founding in 2014, according to a search of the USPTO’s database, and the company has not been shy about defending those patents in court.
Less risky nicotine products like heated tobacco sticks were meant to help cigarette companies stay out of court. Instead, they are causing a spike in patent lawsuits.
The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.