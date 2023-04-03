U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.81
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,425.80
    +151.65 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,177.56
    -44.34 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    +4.30 (+5.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.90
    +8.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4770
    -0.0170 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0460
    +0.2490 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,185.62
    -133.44 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.74
    +10.31 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,667.91
    +36.17 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Tesla sees Q1 delivery boost following price cuts

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla’s record quarterly deliveries.

