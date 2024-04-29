Tesla short sellers get burned, econ data: Market takeaways

A slew of economic catalysts, including jobs data, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and Big Tech earnings may accelerate markets this week. Notably, Treasury yields have lowered recently, with some experts pointing out this may be in anticipation of Powell's press conference.

One of Monday's top trending tickers has been Tesla (TSLA), which saw a turnaround in its share price after CEO Elon Musk's surprise visit to China led to the tentative approval of the automaker's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software in China. With shares bouncing back, short sellers have taken a hit.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer joins Market Domination Overtime to break down the top takeaways for the day and what investors should watch.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino