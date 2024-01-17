Tesla slashes Model Y prices in Germany

Tesla (TSLA) shares are down in the pre-market session after the automaker slashed Model Y prices in Germany, following price cuts in China. Production and distribution challenges persist for the EV manufacturer in international markets.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith deep dive into the various factors contributing to Tesla’s current challenges.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.