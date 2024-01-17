Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,736.52
    -29.46 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,309.06
    -52.06 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,776.74
    -167.61 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.26
    -18.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.74
    -0.66 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    2,010.50
    -19.70 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1250
    +0.0590 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2657
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4120
    +1.3200 (+0.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,601.21
    -522.51 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.29
    -125.05 (-1.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,477.75
    -141.43 (-0.40%)
     

Tesla slashes Model Y prices in Germany

1
Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Tesla (TSLA) shares are down in the pre-market session after the automaker slashed Model Y prices in Germany, following price cuts in China. Production and distribution challenges persist for the EV manufacturer in international markets.

Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Brad Smith deep dive into the various factors contributing to Tesla’s current challenges.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.

Advertisement