Tesla slashes prices on Model S, Model X EVs
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down Tesla’s U.S. price cuts.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down Tesla’s U.S. price cuts.
Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks in an attempt to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.
(Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W
Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.
When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.
Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. agreed to buy vaping pioneer NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, after closing the chapter on its disastrous investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, includes an additional $500 million if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes additional NJOY products. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Altria was in advanced talks to buy closely held NJOY for at least $2.75 billion and divest its stake in Juul.
Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.
While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.
The tobacco giant said it had exchanged its investment in Juul for certain of the once red-hot vaping company's heated tobacco intellectual property, at a time when it faces thousands of lawsuits and reportedly prepared to file for bankruptcy. The value of Altria's investment in Juul slid to $250 million as of December last year from $12.8 billion it invested in 2018. The NJOY deal will include an additional $500 million in cash payments subject to regulatory outcomes related to some NJOY products, Altria said.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De
Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.
Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement center and its recent changes have shown its commitment to continue to hold that title. To keep the best employees out there, Home Depot recently committed to raising wages for workers, which will cost the company roughly a $1 billion. Home Depot is committed to helping DIYers tackle their everyday projects as well as contractors.
More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp
India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday. The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil. "We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices," said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.
With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing revenue.
It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.
As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.
China, the world's second most populous nation (recently surpassed by India), is regarded as a global manufacturing and exporting powerhouse. We look below at the 10 biggest Chinese companies by revenue data as of Dec.
The exchange was intertwined with an American firm portrayed as independent. Now, regulators are circling.
The Bank of England has been accused of strangling the City in red tape after two of Britain’s biggest lenders warned they could be forced to set aside an extra £50bn from 2025.