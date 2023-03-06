Tesla slashes prices on Model S, Model X EVs

The Wall Street Journal

Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. agreed to buy vaping pioneer NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, after closing the chapter on its disastrous investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, includes an additional $500 million if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes additional NJOY products. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Altria was in advanced talks to buy closely held NJOY for at least $2.75 billion and divest its stake in Juul.