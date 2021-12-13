Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

Motley Fool
If you're looking for a company with the potential to grow, in a market with a bright future, investing in growth stocks can be extremely rewarding. Two growth stocks that offer investors a great opportunity to buy on a recent dip include a leader in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and world-class media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Serving over 5,000 customers worldwide and 76% of Fortune 50 companies, Chargepoint provides over 118,000 charging stations in North America and Europe, giving it a 70% market share in level 2 charging -- more than 7x that of its closest North American competitor.