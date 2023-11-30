Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,540.75
    -9.83 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,702.80
    +272.38 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,136.77
    -121.72 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.14
    +4.33 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.04
    -1.82 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,056.20
    -10.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.63
    +0.19 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0896
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3400
    +0.0690 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2624
    -0.0069 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1940
    +1.1400 (+0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,778.27
    -21.08 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    781.33
    -2.31 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.75
    +30.29 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,486.89
    +165.67 (+0.50%)
     

Tesla starts Cybertruck deliveries, ‘Lead This Way’ premiere: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Tesla (TSLA) is finally starting to deliver its highly anticipated Cybertruck, though investors are still questioning how big of a boost it will give to the EV maker’s bottom line.


At 3:15 p.m. ET, Yahoo Finance will premiere its newest series “Lead This Way.” “Lead This Way” features frank conversations with business leaders about how they are navigating the uncertain economy. In the debut episode, Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz (ANF) discusses how she turned around the retailer’s fortunes.


Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Salesforce (CRM), Snap (SNAP), and Snowflake (SNOW).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET - Rob Haworth, U.S. Bank Wealth Management Senior Investment Strategist
3:25 p.m. ET - Gerald Storch, Storch Advisors, Former Hudson's Bay CEO
3:25 p.m. ET - Simeon Siegel, BMO Capital Markets
3:50 p.m. ET - Sassine Ghazi, Synopsys President & Chief Operating Officer & Incoming CEO
4:20 p.m. ET - Mandy Long, BigBear.AI CEO
4:40 p.m. ET - David Risher, Lyft CEO

Advertisement