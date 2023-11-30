Tesla starts Cybertruck deliveries, ‘Lead This Way’ premiere: Yahoo Finance Live

Tesla (TSLA) is finally starting to deliver its highly anticipated Cybertruck, though investors are still questioning how big of a boost it will give to the EV maker’s bottom line.



At 3:15 p.m. ET, Yahoo Finance will premiere its newest series “Lead This Way.” “Lead This Way” features frank conversations with business leaders about how they are navigating the uncertain economy. In the debut episode, Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz (ANF) discusses how she turned around the retailer’s fortunes.



Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Salesforce (CRM), Snap (SNAP), and Snowflake (SNOW).



Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Rob Haworth, U.S. Bank Wealth Management Senior Investment Strategist

3:25 p.m. ET - Gerald Storch, Storch Advisors, Former Hudson's Bay CEO

3:25 p.m. ET - Simeon Siegel, BMO Capital Markets

3:50 p.m. ET - Sassine Ghazi, Synopsys President & Chief Operating Officer & Incoming CEO

4:20 p.m. ET - Mandy Long, BigBear.AI CEO

4:40 p.m. ET - David Risher, Lyft CEO