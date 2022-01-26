U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.43
    +71.98 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.60
    +379.87 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,875.39
    +336.10 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.85
    +33.82 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.85
    +2.25 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    -23.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7850
    +0.0020 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3400
    +0.4740 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,225.23
    +897.57 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.55
    +22.73 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Tesla stock has a ‘$700 fair value,’ making it ‘a little overvalued’: Strategist

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLA

MorningStar Equity Strategist Seth Goldstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Tesla fourth quarter earnings and discuss the outlook for EV competition and the Tesla Cybertruck.

