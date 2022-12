Reuters

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, reversing an earlier decline, as investors attempted to navigate the impact of China's reopening policy on the path of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. While China has quickly reversed course on its previous "zero-COVID" policy this month, which is likely to benefit the global economy, the change has come with a surge in cases that could hamper the economy in the short-term. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.5 basis points to 3.883% after hitting a six-week high of 3.89%.