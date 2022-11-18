U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    -1.41 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0322
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4100
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,651.92
    -60.17 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.31
    -3.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     
1

Tesla stock drops to 2-year low as Musk manages Twitter chaos

Yahoo Finance Live weighs in on Tesla shares as the EV developer is residually impacted by CEO Elon Musk's new task of managing Twitter.

