The Bored Ape Yacht Club, the extremely popular non-fungible token collection built on the ethereum blockchain, was hit by hackers who made off with millions of dollars worth of the simian images. Yuga Labs, the company behind the NFT project said the monkey business began when the BAYC's official Instagram account was hacked. A rough estimate of the losses due to the scam came to four Bored Apes, 6 Mutant Apes, and three Bored Ape Kennel Club, along with assorted other NFTs with a total value pegged at about $3 million.