U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.03
    -1.76 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,812.55
    +25.93 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,028.14
    -31.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.81
    -0.89 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    +0.76 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.50
    -12.60 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0959
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5050
    -0.0400 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0060 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3440
    +0.1260 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,149.39
    -632.79 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.86
    -5.09 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.55
    +11.94 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,564.37
    -93.20 (-0.33%)
     

Tesla stock rises on Model S, Model X price hikes

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith break down the rise in stock for Tesla following news that the EV maker will raise the price on Model S and Model X vehicles.