Tesla stock rises on Model S, Model X price hikes

Some combinations are hard to beat. Sun and beer, C-3PO and R2-D2, cream cheese and bagels – all work together in perfect unison. You can throw into that list high yielding dividend stocks and a cheap share price. In the stock market, that’s about as potent a combination you can get. Why is that? Well, first off, you can’t really go wrong with dividend stocks. Investors have the potential to earn returns even if the share price goes down, which is not common elsewhere. And when the price does go