Tesla stock slides lower: 3 reasons why shares are tanking

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) continue to drop as the EV maker struggles with overall performance, issues with leadership culture, and rising profitability concerns from Wall Street.

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi joins the Live show to deep dive into the key issues and narratives pushing Tesla stock lower.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino