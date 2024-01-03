Tesla in for a 'tough' 2024: Bernstein analyst

Bernstein is warning of a "tough" road ahead for Tesla (TSLA) in 2024. Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi believes the EV automaker's could fall nearly 40%, arguing that the company's margins will continue to be squeezed and will "disappoint on volumes."

Yahoo Finance’s Madison Mills in reporting Live from the New York Stock Exchange to deep dive into this note—and takes a closer look at BYD’s (1211.HK) dominance in the EV world.

