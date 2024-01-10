Tesla's updated Model 3 sedan comes to the US

Tesla (TSLA) is finally bringing its updated Model 3 sedan to the United States and Canada. Until now, the first major revamp of the Model 3 was only available in China, from which it was exported to other parts of the world. The updated Model 3 will cost the same as the old Model 3. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian, Madison Mills, and Josh Schafer discuss the news.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich