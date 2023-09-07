Texas sees rising energy costs amid heat wave

Texas is making history with its second-hottest summer ever. The intense heat has caused an increase in appliance usage to keep cool, putting more pressure on the state's power grid. Beto O'Rourke is among many prominent Texas politicians urging residents of the state to conserve energy by raising their thermostats a few degrees and minimizing the use of major appliances.

This is not unique to Texas as the East Coast has been hit with a heat wave that is drawing national concern about the availability of power supply and the possibility of nationwide blackouts.

In addition to families and individuals' power consumption, major corporations are being forced to revisit their practices to cut energy costs. Chipotle (CMG) CEO Brian Niccol has stated that urgent consideration must take place to keep food cool and safe for consumers while keeping costs down.