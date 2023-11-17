Thanksgiving: Airfare prices fall as holiday travel begins

More Americans have already begun taking to the roads and the skies to beat the pre-Thanksgiving travel rush coming next week. Airline ticket prices have fallen 14% year-over-year for Thanksgiving-related bookings.

Hopper Lead Economist Hayley Berg joins Yahoo Finance to discuss airfare price trends, the busiest days anticipated for travel over this next week, and international travel demand around the holidays.

"If anything, the prices we're seeing now — not just for Thanksgiving, but also Christmas, —are a good sign for consumers in terms of their ability to fit in those trips home for the holidays," Berg explains.

SEANA SMITH: According to travel booking site Hopper, this year is expected to be the busiest holiday travel season in at least four years with the average domestic round trip airfare around Thanksgiving costing consumers about $268. That's off about 10% from what consumers were paying last year. So let's bring in Hopper lead economist Hayley Berg to discuss that and more.

Hayley, so when you see a drop in airfare prices, you obviously would think demand is going to rise. But it's a tough environment right now. Many consumers are pulling back on some of those discretionary purchases. How do you see that affecting holiday travel?

HAYLEY BERG: We're still expecting a very busy holiday season. If anything, the prices we're seeing now-- not just for Thanksgiving, but also Christmas-- are a good sign for consumers in terms of their ability to fit in those trips home for the holidays. We're still seeing strong demand, expecting about 15% more passengers to be flying over Thanksgiving, very similar number for Christmas. So hopefully, the price relief we're seeing will enable travelers to get in those holiday trips with a little bit of money to spare compared to last year where prices were incredibly high coming off of a very expensive summer travel.

BRAD SMITH: Is it price relief over the same kind of travel days? And I asked that specifically, kind of, looking at that if you were traveling, say, the day before or two days before Thanksgiving, that might be more expensive than traveling the Sunday before Thanksgiving. And perhaps some consumers out there might be playing with the toggles a little bit more here to try and figure out what the best days to travel are. Have you seen any massive shift in what that time span is looking like?

HAYLEY BERG: We've definitely seen a shift in those most popular dates to travel. It's small, but it's there. And it's not just driven by price sensitivity, but definitely some incremental flexibility travelers have now in a more remote work focused workplace.

So though Tuesday and Wednesday next week and Sunday will be the busiest days to travel to and from Thanksgiving, we're also seeing a high volume of travelers departing today, tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday for Thanksgiving. And we expect to see the same at Christmas.

So increased flexibility definitely is one of the drivers of why people are traveling on some of these alternate dates, but price is another driver. We recommend at Hopper travelers to fly on those less lower demand dates to get the lowest prices. You can save about 20% to 40% off your airfare if you go on one of those low-demand dates. So it's a great way to optimize your budget.

SEANA SMITH: Hayley, in terms of where people are booking, where they're heading this holiday season, how is that compared to some of the trends that you saw last year?

HAYLEY BERG: Thanksgiving is a very domestic-focused holiday, so we're seeing big cities. New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, those are most popular. We're also seeing Caribbean, those more regional, short international flights are popular.

But on the whole, the biggest shift from last year to this year is more of a focus on international travel. It's more accessible this year. Prices have come down considerably from last year, especially for those warm-weather destinations. So we'll definitely be seeing more passengers grabbing their passports this Thanksgiving season.