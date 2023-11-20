Thanksgiving: TSA expects record number of holiday travelers

During the Thanksgiving travel season — which runs from November 17 through November 28 — the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen about 30 million airline passengers. TSA Administrator David Pekoske stated: “We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever. In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history."

