Thematic ETFs ‘add a little bit of sizzle’ to portfolios, strategist says

It’s been a down day so far for Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF as one of its holdings, Teladoc Health Inc., plunged after the telemedicine company slashed its full-year outlook. In this week’s Wrap, you’ll see how much short sellers are profiting from the ARK Innovation ETF and other ARK Investment Management exchange-traded funds, even as Wood’s flagship ETF keeps attracting investors. Meanwhile, ARK has no “visibility” into whether Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Capital Management who was arrested this week for alleged securities fraud, still holds a position in the firm’s ETFs, according to a spokesperson for ARK.