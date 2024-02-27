There's 'room for valuation correction' on tech: Strategist

Equity markets (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are mixed as investors remain wary before new inflation data, in the form of the Personal Consumer Expenditures (PCE) index, is released this week. Often called the Federal Reserve's favorite measure of inflation, February's print could potentially sway the Fed to make its next monetary policy decision.

Verdence Capital Advisors CIO Megan Horneman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the upcoming PCE reading and the overall landscape of the stock market.

"I think you can draw comparisons to any different bubble that you see. It doesn't necessarily have to be the Dot-com [bubble], I think people are trying to draw a comparison to the Dot-com bubble because it's technology and this is technology again," Horneman says on market conditions. "But, look at the way that some of these names or their valuations and the run-up and compare this to any other bubble. Yes, I think they are looking bubble-like. I think there's room for, I guess you could say, valuation correction here with some of these names."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino