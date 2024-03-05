Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,078.65
    -52.30 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,585.19
    -404.64 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,939.59
    -267.92 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,053.71
    -20.60 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.14
    -0.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,136.40
    +10.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1370
    -0.0820 (-1.94%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2706
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0290
    -0.3990 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,167.18
    -4,513.14 (-6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.16
    +5.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,097.63
    +186.83 (+0.47%)
     

Three charts that show why stocks are not in a bubble

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

The major indexes (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) have been powered by the Magnificent Seven and euphoria over AI. Though stocks closed in the red on Tuesday, they've had a pretty big run-up so far this year, prompting some to wonder if there is a bubble set to burst.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer takes a look at three charts that show why investors may not have to worry about a market bubble just yet.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

