Three charts that show why stocks are not in a bubble

The major indexes (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) have been powered by the Magnificent Seven and euphoria over AI. Though stocks closed in the red on Tuesday, they've had a pretty big run-up so far this year, prompting some to wonder if there is a bubble set to burst.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer takes a look at three charts that show why investors may not have to worry about a market bubble just yet.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.