TikTok ban: New bill could be 'win' for social media stocks

A government TikTok ban became closer to a reality on Tuesday as a group of senators introduced the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information Communications Technology Act, also known as the RESTRICT Act. The bill would allow the government to clamp down on TikTok usage in the United States.

Without the emerging social media platform TikTok as a competitor, Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) Snap (SNAP) could all see positive tailwinds for their business, according to Evercore ISI’s Director & Head of Internet Research Mark Mahaney. Mahaney notes those companies have been chasing TikTok’s new strategies already, and innovations like Instagram Reels could help push further growth regardless of if the ban takes place.

Above, Mahaney joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the companies best positioned to benefit from further TikTok scrutiny.

Key Video takeaways:

0:05- Companies most similar to TikTok

1:00 The increase of shortform video on social media