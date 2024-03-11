TikTok ban: Content creators 'will mobilize' if bill is passed

After House lawmakers unanimously voted to push through a bill that could ban TikTok in the US, the Senate seems conflicted over the potential harm such a ban could have on American business owners who have utilized the app to grow their platform and exposure. Both President Biden and former President Trump appear adamant — and in agreement — over demands for TikTok parent company ByteDance to divest from the popular social media platform.

Viral TikTok Content Creator Nadya Okamoto — who co-founded her own female hygiene brand Period Inc. — explains the benefits the app has had on her career and for her business to Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo, believing fellow online entrepreneurs should stand up against looming concerns of a TikTok ban.

"In conversations that I've had with other... creators who also have millions of followers on the app, like most of us had no idea this was coming. But it's very concerning and for us, it feels like it comes out of nowhere," Okamoto says. "So I think that we will mobilize as much as we can and, you know, I've told the team at TikTok like we're ready to go bat. You know, put us in, coach. We're ready to go. And I think that this is absolutely something we will stand up for."

RACHELLE AKUFFO: Because this came as a surprise for a lot of people to see so much bipartisan support moving so quickly, President Biden saying he's willing to sign off audit, what would be the first thing you would do then on day one, if they were like, TikTok banned in the US.

NADYA OKAMOTO: First and foremost, I think I speak for myself and so many other creators on the app, that if there is anything we can do to stop this ban, we will do it. And from conversations that I've had with other creators who also have millions of followers on the app, most of us had no idea this was coming. But it's very concerning.

And for us, it feels like it comes out of nowhere. And so I think that we will mobilize as much as we can. And I've told the team at TikTok, like, we're ready to go to bat-- put us in, coach. We're ready to go.

And I think that this is absolutely something we will stand up for. In terms of what we will do on day one, if it happens, that the ban goes through is I think that we will have to really figure out how we activate through short form video content on other platforms.

TikTok is definitely my biggest platform. I think that's the outcome of also, again, the algorithm being very much around brand awareness. I have four million followers there. But I have half a million on Instagram, on YouTube. And so I think it's about reallocating some of that time.

But, again, I truly think that TikTok is a unique app. It's not just another social media platform. I think, especially, as a business owner, the ways that you can use the app are very different.

And so I would say that I try not to get too ahead of myself in planning for the eventual ban. I know we have to keep that in the back of our minds. But I think that there's a lot that we're willing to do and mobilize around to try and stop a bill like this.