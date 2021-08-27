Is it time to pull back some of the monetary stimulus?
John McClain, Portfolio Manager at Brandywine Global, breaks down the latest market action and where things could head in September.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung talks to Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker about the Fed's economic outlook amid the rise of the Delta variant, following Jerome Powell's remarks at Jackson Hole.
CEO Christie Marchese joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the first year of her new company Kinema.
A little more than 8% of vaccinated people in the U.S. have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. SOPA Images/Contributor/Light Rocket via Getty ImagesFor people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the past few months have been a bit of a bumpy ride with news of side effects, pauses and restarts and now boosters. Maureen Ferran is a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology and has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six months after the vaccine first
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.
Investors appear to be concerned about potential manufacturing issues at a contract manufacturing facility.
Affirm Holdings Inc. shares jump 40% in the after-hours session Friday after reports that the fintech company and Amazon would partner to allow a pay-over-time option at checkout.
(Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares soared on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares climbed 34% to close at $26.33 on Friday, the highest since 2000. Earlier, the stock had surged as much as 203%. Support.com was amon
Support.com (SPRT) has become the new "meme stock" retail traders are pushing to the moon.
Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.
The company's full-year earnings guidance indicates a slight decline, and there is concern about its revenue mix.
Shares of Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), the tiny Dublin, Ireland-based marketing company for the online gambling industry, rocketed 27% higher as of 1:20 p.m. EDT Friday after reporting a straight flush of profits last night. Gambling's revenue soared 66% year over year in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 -- its first report as a publicly traded company -- to $10.4 million, and the company turned a $0.02-per-share quarterly loss a year ago into an $0.08-per-share profit this time around. About the only number that went the wrong way for Gambling.com this quarter, in fact, was free cash flow -- and even that one only declined 3% to $3.1 million.
Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.
NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) shares are surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume amid an increase in retail investor interest around the low-float stock. The average session volume is just under 8 million. The trading volume for Friday's session was nearing 50 million at publication time. NeuroMetrix is trending across social media platforms. It was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that produces b
Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?
In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]
Last week it was reported that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto had spent nearly $100,000 to acquire 7,150 shares of SoFi stock. As the CEO of the company, it's probably not too surprising to learn that Noto is a fan -- but he isn't the only one. Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan rates SoFi shares a Buy along with a $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 111%, should Horgan's forecast hit the mark over the next 12 months. Horgan recently sat down with CEO Noto for a "fires
Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.
Sports-related apparel retailer Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported quarterly earnings this morning that beat estimates and raised full-year guidance, and the initial reaction was strongly positive. The stock popped more than 6% in pre-market trading. Hibbett blew past analyst earnings estimates with net income of $2.86 per diluted share compared to a consensus estimate of $1.44 per share.
Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was one of the hottest stocks heading into 2021. The freelance marketplace was up over 60% year to date (YTD) in February, hitting $336 a share. However, since then, the stock has floundered and is now down almost 50% from all-time highs.
After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.