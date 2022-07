The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

Reuters

Juul had won a temporary reprieve a couple of weeks ago after a U.S. federal appeals court stayed the FDA's ban following an appeal from the company for an emergency review of the regulator's order. The once red-hot vape company has said the FDA's decision to block sales of its products is "extraordinary and unlawful", citing, among other things, the agency's authorization of e-cigarette products made by other manufacturers. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the FDA said there were "scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review".