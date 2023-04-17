Today's top stories: Google's AI race, Netflix earnings, SpaceX cancels launch
Yahoo Finance Live's Ines Ferre and Dave Briggs check out some of today's leading headlines and earnings expected out later this week.
Two and a half years after it was signed into law, a measure designed to prevent New Jersey communities already dealing with sources of pollution from having to accept more of them took effect Monday. Officials said the law is the first in the nation to require permit denials if an environmental justice analysis determines a new facility will have a disproportionately negative impact on overburdened communities. “We knew this wasn't the silver bullet that was going to come in and immediately kill environmental racism,” said Maria Lopez-Nuñez, an official with the Ironbound Community Corporation, which has been fighting numerous power plant proposals in and near the heavily industrial and polluted section of Newark.
Other key points to watch include inventory levels, order flow, and how the company's business selling stationary storage batteries is doing.
The five best S&P 500 performers Monday included Enphase Energy and First Solar. Moderna was a key laggard. Banks were big winners and losers.
Dow Jones futures were little changed. Netflix earnings and Tesla earnings are on deck, as first-quarter earnings season heats up this week.
The company previously said it will no longer provide subscriber growth guidance. So any commentary surrounding its various revenue initiatives will be important to Wall Street.
Alphabet stock is down as concerns grow over whether the Google parent company is falling behind in the AI race.
U.S. stocks closed higher during Monday's trading session as another round of critical earnings got underway. Investors remain focused on results from financial institutions following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last month.
Decent trading performance, rising rates and loan balance are expected to have offered support to BofA's (BAC) Q1 earnings, while weak investment banking performance might have hurt.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
The giant Boston bank became the latest to show first-quarter outflows as turmoil raged.
(Bloomberg) -- The first wave of academic research applying ChatGPT to the world of finance is arriving — and judging by early results, the hype of the past few months is justified.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Worked Hard to Woo Rich Clients. It Was the Bank’s UndoingBud Light Kicked a Hornet’s Nest and Ran AwayA $300,000 Salary Feels Like $100,000 in The Priciest US CitiesIn Morgan Stanley CEO Race, Wealth Boss Emerges as One to WatchSchwab Leaders Say Firm Can Withstand Storm After D
If you don't own literally a handful of S&P 500 stocks, you're missing out on this year's rally big time.
The gap, at 3.4% as of the close on Friday, is normally between zero and 1%. The reason for the recent strength in the A shares is unclear.
Charles Schwab stock rose Monday after it beat Q1 earnings estimates. M&T Bank, State Street report results following March bank panic.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Higher non-COVID prescriptions, strength in PBM and delivery service expansion are likely to have impacted Rite Aid's (RAD) Q4 performance amid sluggishness in Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services.
Eyes are on Bank of America next to see if its first-quarter results match the better-than-expected reports from peers. Expectations are somewhat mixed for Bank of America (ticker: BAC) headed into Tuesday’s print. Like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and other banks that posted results Friday, Bank of America is forecast to see a surge in net interest income thanks to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes over the past year.
Tesla (TSLA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
For the first quarter, Wall Street is looking for per share earnings of $6.05 from $15 billion in sales. A year ago, Lockheed reported per share earnings of $6.44 from sales of just under $15 billion.
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.