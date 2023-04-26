Today's top stories: Meta earnings, Disney-DeSantis lawsuit, blocked Microsoft-Activision deal

Benzinga

A new study conducted by finance professors from the University of Florida shows the potential value of ChatGPT in predicting stock market movements. In the study, over 50,000 news headlines about companies dating back to October 2021 were fed to the chatbot, which evaluated whether the news was good, bad or irrelevant to the company's stock prices. Using sentiment analysis,