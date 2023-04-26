Today's top stories: Meta earnings, Disney-DeSantis lawsuit, blocked Microsoft-Activision deal
Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Seana Smith and Dave Briggs examine several of Wednesday's leading headlines and stories.
Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Seana Smith and Dave Briggs examine several of Wednesday's leading headlines and stories.
Meta Platforms reported revenue and earnings that beat expectations while its expenses continue to come down, sending shares soaring in after hours trading on Wednesday.
SOFI Technologies (SOFI) is likely to have witnessed a year-over-year increase in earnings and revenues in the first quarter of 2023.
CEO Hans Vestburg said the phone company has mostly finished $10 billion in spending on C-bank spectrum and that it expects to be generating more cash.
A new study conducted by finance professors from the University of Florida shows the potential value of ChatGPT in predicting stock market movements. See More: A Healthier Alternative to Coffee & Energy Drinks: Pureboost Gives You Energy Without The Burnout and Exhaustion In the study, over 50,000 news headlines about companies dating back to October 2021 were fed to the chatbot, which evaluated whether the news was good, bad or irrelevant to the company's stock prices. Using sentiment analysis,
Let's look at the five biotech/pharma companies slated to release quarterly results on Apr 27.
The central bank has returned to pulling money out of the financial system following an interruption resulting from last month's troubles in banking.
ServiceNow reported first-quarter earnings that handily topped views while revenue edged by consensus estimates. NOW stock rose.
The company's ad-supported streaming platform has gained popularity with users trying to cut down on their discretionary spending. Roku added 1.6 million "active accounts" in the reported quarter from the fourth quarter. "We expect the advertising market in the second quarter to look much the same as it did in the first," Roku executives said in a letter to shareholders.
Here we take a sneak peek at some Internet-Software stocks due to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 27.
Silicon Labs (SLAB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The stock market looks vulnerable to a correction, one that could be substantial if the economy or earnings go wrong. There's a major caveat, though.
Amazon (AMZN) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $622.02, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day.
Albemarle (ALB) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Investors initially cheered on the results of Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Since the releases, the euphoria seems to have faded, with shares of both companies facing selling pressure.
AbbVie, the maker of the best-selling drug of the 21st century, likely will say earnings plummeted in the first quarter after it lost the exclusive right to market its blockbuster biologic, Humira.
It would be hard to find a buyer or create another rescue plan, but a regulatory seizure would bring its own set of problems.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Occidental (OXY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Newmont's (NEM) first-quarter results are expected to reflect improved grades across a number of mines, improved gold prices and lower unit costs.